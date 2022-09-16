Here Chicky Chicky coming to Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The 1970s-inspired restaurant Here Chicky Chicky, loaded with fun, good food and a champagne vending machine, is planning its opening for the first week of October in The Corners of Brookfield, located between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin.
The concept is a spinoff of co-owner Tamar Mizrahi’s other café, Goddess and the Baker also located in The Corners. The café in Brookfield is one of six locations, five of which are in Chicago where Mizrahi lives.
Goddess and the Baker is known for its quality food and coffee. However, with the opening of their new restaurant, the café is taking chicken tenders off their menu. There will be two crossover items between both businesses, the Angry Bird Chicken Sandwich and their Rainbow Cake.
Robert Gould, CEO of The Corners of Brookfield, has known Mizrahi for five years. According to Mizrahi, they met in Chicago as one of her café locations is next to The Corners’ headquarters.
“She’s amazingly creative, and she has a focus on quality of food and customer service,” said Gould. The conversation for Here Chicky Chicky started two years ago as a want and need for a new concept came to the surface. Shortly after, the chicken and champagne concept took off from the idea of Mizrahi, who is the creator of concepts for her businesses.
“I think they’ll like the juxtaposition of fried chicken and champagne,” said Mizrahi. “It’s a simple menu with very good and quality food.”
The champagne will be served through a vending machine. Customers will order food and drinks; sodas, cans of beer or the option of two frozen cocktails at the counter, and if they want to add champagne to their order, they will be carded and handed a voucher to use at the vending machine. From there, customers choose the champagne they fancy and receive it in a small bottle.
“I love the way the place looks and I think we came up with a really great menu. I’m excited about the champagne vending machine,” said Mizrahi.
Mizrahi came up with the idea through similar vending machines she has seen; however, she is pretty sure this one is the first in Wisconsin. Mizrahi thinks the concept of casual food with a “fancy” drink is a great combination.
“They’ve come up with what we think is going to be a phenomenally fun concept,” said Gould. “It’s going to be different and we like that differentiation.”
Partnership
The Goddess and the Baker and soon-to-be Here Chicky Chicky are known for their food and drinks and fun atmosphere, according to Gould. “They have a strong presence at The Corners, and they’re what we call impact tenants,” said Gould.
Mizrahi agrees that their partnership is important and said The Corners are great friends and landlords to her and her businesses. “It’s been a successful location for us,” she said. “We like it there.”
Gould said he has been more than happy to work with the owners on their new concept.
“It’s important to give the customers an experience they can’t get somewhere else,” said Gould.
Though set to casually open the first week of October, Here Chicky Chicky’s official opening date will be published at www.here-chickychicky.com/.