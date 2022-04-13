Home prices increase 9.5% in metro Milwaukee

March proved to be a strong month for home sales in metropolitan Milwaukee, helping the quarter have a 2% increase in sales.
According to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, home sales increased 3.4% in March compared to March 2021, while the quarter saw a 2% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021. Also up during the period were home prices, which rose 9.5% for the four-county region of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties during the first quarter, according to the GMAR.
In March, home sales were up 8% for Milwaukee County and 13.4% for Washington County, compared to March 2021. Both Waukesha and Ozaukee counties saw a decline in home sales for the month: 6% and 8.6% respectively.
For the quarter, Milwaukee County sales increased 5.9% and Ozaukee County went up 7.8%, while Waukesha County declined 7.6% and Washington County dropped 2.6%.
A recurring problem in the home market remained an issue in March, which is a lack of home listings. According to the GMAR, the four-county market saw a decrease in listings of 12.1% in March, and 0.4% through the 1st quarter.
“While a lack of available listings for buyers and bleak new construction numbers have been regular headwinds in recent years, there are new forces impacting the macro-economy that may affect the housing market here,” reads the report prepared by GMAR President Mike Ruzicka. “The war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, inflation, the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, and rising mortgage rates may throw ambiguity into the market.”
Ruzicka goes on to write that there is “no sign of a housing bubble” and that today's market is not comparable to the 2008 market when the real estate market crashed.
“The real crisis is the absence of available units to purchase resulting from too few single-family and condominiums built since the Great Recession,” Ruzicka wrote. “If the region does not create additional supply, thousands of would-be homeowners will be forced to stay in rental units, foregoing the opportunity to build wealth through a home's equity and all of the other benefits of homeownership.”