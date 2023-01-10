WAUKESHA — Husco announced Monday its off-highway division has been awarded $40 million in new projects to help several large global OEMs in the construction, agriculture, material handling and commercial equipment industries become automation ready, according to a statement.
Husco is a privately-owned company specializing in hydraulic and electromechanical control systems for the automotive and off-highway industries.
“Heavy equipment automation is growing across the off-highway market, with an emphasis on making equipment work smarter and with more autonomy,” said Bob Mortensen, president of Husco’s Off-Highway division in a statement. “Through advanced software controls, improved solenoid technology and patented valve technology, we are making equipment safer, more efficient, and easier to automate.”
Husco has made significant investments in product technologies and manufacturing to support the growing trend in electrification of machine controls, according to a statement.
“Original Equipment Manufacturers are investing heavily in vehicle electrification and automation,” said Austin Ramirez, chief executive officer of Husco in a statement. “Many of the vehicles produced in 2023 with Husco systems will have the capability to be operated either from the cab or by remote control. We are getting close to the day when this equipment will run fully autonomously or with a single operator monitoring multiple machines operating simultaneously.”
Many of the projects are related to rapid growth of automation in heavy equipment, and to support the ongoing growth, Husco is investing $40 million globally in new manufacturing equipment, research and development, and product tooling and experts to hire 150 new full-time employees globally in 2023.
Many of these new positions will be located at Husco’s Waukesha headquarters, 2239 Pewaukee Rd., with a focus on engineering, computer science and manufacturing automation. To learn more visit, https://bit.ly/3ioZe1I.