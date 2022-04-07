IL MITO Cafe has rescheduled soft opening for today

DELAFIELD — Local Chef Michael Feker is opening his new restaurant IL MITO Cafe in the Lake Country area today after unforeseen circumstances caused a delay on Wednesday.
Feker first opened the IL MITO restaurant in Los Angeles in 1990, later moving it to Walker’s Point in Milwaukee, before settling IL MITO Trattoria e Enoteca at 6913 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa. Now, a second location is opening in the Lake Country area at 515 W. Wells St., Delafield. The Delafield location is open Monday- Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
“We had a couple of causes for delay, one was a leak that we had from upstairs that was a water leak, that postponed our opening for a week,” he said. “Then (on Wednesday) we had a small little gas leak that we had to take care of and get approval and clearance from the gas company, so we’re good to go now.”
On the bright side, Feker said the delay has given them time to get all of the details of the restaurant right.
The Wauwatosa location isn’t all that different than the Delafield location, Feker said.
“The interior design and atmosphere is different,” he said. “The menu is a little bit different and is more of a casual space, because I have noticed that being in Lake Country, they like to be casual but they like good foods, they like good wines, and just like myself, they love a great value.”
The food will be heartwarming, Feker said.
“I thought about value, consistency, textures and flavors,” he said. “I want to bring what has fed me so many years to Lake Country — which has been my flagship in IL MITO.”
The menu for the restaurant can be found at www.ilmitocafe.com. Feker said dishes range from all over the map of Italy.
“I have a Sicilian pasta that they will absolutely go crazy for,” he said. “I have an angel hair, or capellini, with roasted eggplant, fresh pearl mozzarella. I also have amazing Portofino — which is a small little village (in the Italian Riviera), it’s just shrimp, garlic, white wine, garlic sauce, with some capers in there for that nice tanginess. But it’s so simple.”
‘Whatever gets them addicted to food’
Feker said when great ingredients are used and the dish is kept simple, the customer can truly appreciate the meal. On the menu he has short ribs, lamb shank and much more, he said.
“I take whatever I think compliments my palate and my customer’s palate and I make it palatable for them — I’m not married to any specific region,” he said. “Whatever gets them addicted to food, that’s what my job is.”
Feker said the restaurant will also have a full bar and a large selection of affordable wine.
“Usually, we don’t do soft openings … this is the first restaurant I’ve ever opened where I’m only open during lunch,” Feker said. “The reason that I’m doing it is because of staff shortages, the amount of good, quality ingredients available and supply chain issues.”
Feker said COVID-19 has taught everyone that they need to pace themselves. He said they are currently dealing with food price increases due to the pandemic and are looking for additional staff.
“Let me bring you a little bit of Italy to Delafield, that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.