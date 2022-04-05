DELAFIELD — IL MITO Cafe, a new restaurant owned by Chef Michael Feker, who owns Zesti in Hartland and other culinary ventures across Southeast Wisconsin, will open in Delafield on Wednesday. With an IL MITO Enoteca’s location in Wauwatosa, Feker’s new IL MITO Cafe will soon be opening in the Lake Country area.
Feker announced the restaurant, 515 W. Wells St., Delafield, will have a grand opening on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The new restaurant will bring robust Italian and Mediterranean cuisine to the Lake Country area. According to his biography, Feker is a 27-year veteran in the restaurant industry. Born in Persia, he’s experienced food from around the world.
For more information on the new restaurant, visit www.facebook.com/ilmitocafe.delafield.