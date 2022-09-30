NEW BERLIN — Tom Steepy, owner of Image360 in New Berlin, was recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle Award by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network.
Presented during the network’s 2022 convention, the Sales Pinnacle Award recognizes outstanding sales performance in the international network of marketing and print services providers.
“The core value we were founded upon is putting our customers first, and this achievement personifies this and demonstrates a level of service that distinguishes our Image360 Center from other signage and graphics solutions providers,” said Steepy. “Our team continues to serve local businesses and organizations during prosperous times as well as times of economic challenges – a testament to what a true visual communications partner does.”
Image360, 2385 S. 179th St., provides custom signage and graphic solutions to regional businesses and organizations.
For more information, contact Image360 in New Berlin at 262-789-8006, or visit the company’s website.