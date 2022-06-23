WAUKESHA — Buyers can expect higher prices and some shortages at fireworks stands this summer due to supply chain issues and inflation.
“What I’ll tell you now is get your sparklers for your family now,” said Dustin Hein, president and owner of Freedom Fireworks, a family-owned fireworks business with locations across southern Wisconsin.
Nationally, costs for fireworks companies are up over 35% across the industry, according to data from the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA).
“[Consumers] can expect a price increase and they can expect a shortage on certain items, especially some popular items like sparklers,” Hein said.
As a result, the fireworks industry is anticipating a challenging season, a statement from the APA says. The April statement lists multiple reasons for the increase in prices including rising costs for supplies, shipping, insurance, labor and storage.
Hein said costs haven’t risen quite that much for the stores his company owns, but 35% is not surprising to him. He emphasized that each company has a different experience depending on when and where they’re purchasing product from.
“When I was purchasing [product] in October, I was paying last year’s money, last year’s shipping costs.” Hein said. “Everyone who’s been buying this year is paying this year’s shipping costs, so the prices are even worse.”
A lot of fireworks are manufactured in China; shipping costs, bottlenecks and other issues such as a factory fire and a heat wave have contributed to issues receiving product from there, according to Hein. He said some Wisconsin sellers have only received 25% of the product they should have gotten from China.
The pandemic also drastically changed the fireworks industry due to large displays being canceled and that demand being met by individuals.
Industry revenue from fireworks displays fell from $375 million in 2019 to $93 million in 2020, rebounding about 70% in 2021. On the other end, consumer firework revenue more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, increasing from $1 billion to $2.2 billion, APA data shows.
“The year of 2020 was one of the best years the industry ever had,” Hein said.