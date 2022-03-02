Inpro to make CEO transition in early April

MUSKEGO — Inpro Corporation announced a CEO transition will take place in April with the retirement of Phil Ziegler after a 26-year career with the company.
While stepping out of day-to-day management, he will remain with the company, becoming a director on Inpro’s board.
Ziegler joined Inpro in June 1996 after a successful career in educational administration. He was first an international sales director, then he held succeeding positions in executive sales management, became president, and was named CEO of the architectural products company in 2016.
The new CEO will be Marc Holland, who has been the company's president for the last six years. Holland is also a long-term employee with 26 years of experience starting in sales and rising through successive roles at both managerial and then executive levels.