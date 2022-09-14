Istenno Beauty LLC to open Monday in downtown Delafield

DELAFIELD – Istenno Beauty LLC, a beauty and retail sport supplement store, is opening in downtown Delafield on Monday. The word “Istenno” means goddess in Hungarian, and the individual with sole proprietorship of the store, Victoria Ruiz, 28, encourages women to embrace their inner goddess.
“I believe every woman should feel like a goddess, and we can always enhance that,” said Ruiz.
The shop has beauty services on one half of the building including eyelash extensions, lash lifts and tints, eyebrow threading and tinting, makeup application and spray tanning. And on the other half is Reloaded Supplements, a retail store in Istenno Beauty that sells sports supplements, gym apparel and accessories, with a grand opening on Sept. 16.
Ruiz and her husband have been passionate about supplements, weight lifting and fitness in general for much of their life. Ruiz starting lifting weights in the summer going into sixth grade. The two decided to put together multiple products they love and have used for years, to add to the business.
Journey through the years
Born in Wisconsin Dells, Ruiz said was raised with entrepreneurship and beauty in her bloodline.
“I was probably four or five years old when I was tweezing my Nana’s eyebrows,” said Ruiz. “We always did makeup. You wake up and do your hair and makeup, and it doesn’t matter how you look because you can always enhance it one way or another.”
Before Ruiz graduated high school, she was already traveling and doing makeup for entertainers. “It’s just natural for me,” said Ruiz.
Ruiz has been doing work and freelancing with Istenno Beauty since 2011. She went to school in 2019 for aesthetics at Panache Academy of Beauty in Wisconsin Dells and got certified for lashing, along with taking courses for eyelash extensions, threading and spray tanning. Around that time is when she started freelancing full-time.
“I was lashing out of my condo, on my couch as a single mom in school,” said Ruiz. “It was crazy. I didn’t realize that I needed to eat and sleep as well, on top of doing everything else. But I had to start somewhere.”
In December of 2021, Ruiz moved to Milwaukee and rented a suite out of a nail salon to do business because the Wisconsin Dells environment wasn’t working for her. The Dells is mainly a destination in the summertime, and nobody wants beauty services in the winter or hot summer when they’re at water parks, said Ruiz. “It just wasn’t ideal.”
However, when Ruiz and her family, including her husband and daughter, moved to Milwaukee, the COVID-19 pandemic hit along with protesting, rioting and a rise in crime.
“I needed to get my family out of there as soon as possible,” said Ruiz.
That’s when she stumbled upon Delafield in October of 2021. At the time, Ruiz didn’t even know it existed. “It was like a little hidden gem, and it was just like a little piece of heaven,” said Ruiz.
Ruiz rented out the shop located at 715 Oneida St. in June or July of 2022. “It’s very close-knit and very different from what I am used to, but I like it,” said Ruiz.
Though Ruiz is currently running the business all on her own, along with applications of beauty services, she hopes she can expand later on.
She expects her clientele to reach stay-at-home moms, business women, some students and a handful of people from the local gyms.
Beauty services will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m to 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. The retail store will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can book appointment through her online site at https://square.site/book/LMDJ6G9B743JA/istennobeauty-llc-delafield-wi.