WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn.
Miller-Cameron has owned and operated Just A Little Bit Country, an antique and decorating shop, for 26 years. In 2020, she decided to downsize and move the shop to another single-story building on the property, which is across from the couple’s early, rustic colonial-style Jack’s Café.
She continued to renovate the original stone farmhouse which was built in 1850, for tourism and lodging to maintain the integrity of the property, Miller-Cameron said.
The Inn officially opened for bookings in late October. All furnishings in The Inn are supplied from the antique shop and The Inn is now a member of the Wisconsin Bed & Breakfast Association, something Miller-Cameron had to apply for and go through an inspection and interview for.
“I think it’s a wonderful endorsement. They have very high standards,” Miller-Cameron said, referring to the association. “People can enjoy the simplicity, the furnishings the hominess, and that’s what bed-and-breakfasts are. It’s a very personal touch to people staying your establishment.”
The Inn includes three bedchambers; two upstairs and one large one downstairs. The common areas shared with multiple guests include the tavern room with an authentic “cage bar,” a full working kitchen tucked behind the cage bar, a dining and sitting room off of the tavern room, which can also be used for small business meetings, and a library and laundry room for longer-term guests.
Miller-Cameron said her idea for the 18th- and 19thcentury theme came from two of her mothers-in-law, who were very inspirational in decorating.
“I started liking things like that, I think, because of their influence,” said Miller-Cameron. “They have good taste, it was fun decorating it, it was homey and then it just went from there.”
And while The Inn is new territory, Miller-Cameron said it will grow as she continues to build.
Travelers can make reservations at The Inn by visiting its website at https://bit.ly/3j0v2Kd, calling 414-915-7565, or emailing TheInn1850@gmail.com.