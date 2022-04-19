DELAFIELD — Dancing has always been not only a form of movement but an expression of passion. At Social Style Dance Studio, owner Erin O’Boyle has been teaching couples the art of ballroom dance. O’Boyle knew that she wanted to start a dance studio because of how much joy it brought her when she started dancing in high school. One iconic movie stuck in her mind, “Dirty Dancing.”
“I saw them dancing on a stage, she had a twirly dress and silver shoes. I was like, I need to make that happen,” said O’Boyle.
She has been teaching different styles of ballroom dancing at the current Delafield location for the past nine years. O’Boyle teaches both group classes and also solo lessons as well. Both offer several different ballroom dance styles. Couples learn the basics and work up to more advanced moves as the class carries on.
One of the main benefits of dancing at Social Style Dance Studio is the size of the classes. Classes are small. This means that if a couple is struggling with certain dance steps, O’Boyle can help them correct their steps. The classes are also separated by the skill level. O’Boyle works to create an environment that is not only educational but fun for those who take her classes.
“The groups are really fun because they’re so social and people start to chat with each other. They become friends outside of the studio,” explained O’Boyle. “I try to encourage that in the class. With all the jokes and the laughing and helping people relate to one another.”
Couples who take the class often form friendships with the other couples in the class. O’Boyle even offers beer and other refreshments and has a sit-down area for people to enjoy and chat with each other after their classes.
“I think that it’s fun that people who have never met or would have never met get to come together with this common interest. They get to learn a new skill and make new friends. Especially as adults, I feel like it’s harder to do that as grownups,” said O’Boyle.
As with any area of teaching, there are some challenges.
“When people are struggling, and feeling frustrated with themselves, I just try to help them not feel that way anymore. I just keep it light and fun. So even if sometimes it can be tough to learn a new move, I don’t want people to feel uncomfortable being there or learning something new,” said O’Boyle. “Again as adults, we’re used to having learned everything already, so it’s different to be learning something as an adult. I think that trying to make sure that people aren’t feeling frustrated or upset so that they keep coming back is the hardest part.”
Social Style Dance Studio doesn’t just offer classes and lessons, there are also monthly themed dances. These are events where dancers of all skill levels can come out for a night of drinks, dance, and socializing.
“I wanted to have the dance parties so that people could come and practice, but I didn’t want it to be the same all the time. I tried to start thinking about different themes and it’s changed over the years,” O’Boyle said.
One of her recent themes was prom night.
“I kept seeing the post from all the parents on Facebook of the pictures of their kids going to prom. I thought, how fun would it be for the parents to get dressed up and take their pictures and do prom?” explained O’Boyle. “It was super cute. Everybody had corsages and boutonnieres and went all out for that. I don’t think a lot of grownups do that for themselves anymore. Again it’s trying to keep things light and fun and help people find joy in their lives.”
For those who have never tried couples dancing, the idea can sound intimidating. However, with the small classes and light-hearted environment, O’Boyle makes learning to dance a fun experience. Couples who are interested are also able to try their first class for free before deciding if they want to continue. For O’Boyle, her students’ experiences are what keep her teaching dance.
“Making people laugh and seeing the smiles on everybody’s faces, fills my heart. I just can’t even begin to say how blessed I am every day to get to do what I do. Helping people have more fun in their lives makes me feel wonderful,” O’Boyle said.