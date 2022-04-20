ITU AbsorbTech donates to New Berlin Activity and Recreation Center

NEW BERLIN — ITU AbsorbTech recently made an $8,000 donation for the New Berlin Activity and Recreation Center, which is under construction at 15321 W. National Ave.
Presenting the check to Mayor Dave Ament is Jim Leef, CEO and president, left.
This donation qualifies ITU AbsorbTech for New Berlin’s Platinum Sponsorship. The new Activity and Recreation Center will offer a teaching kitchen, multi-purpose spaces for fitness, art, and technology classes, a gymnastics space, an indoor playground for day camp and much more. Grand Opening of Phase I is planned for June 4.
“On behalf of the entire Common Council and the residents of New Berlin, we wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to ITU AbsorbTech for their continued dedication to this community,” said Ament. “ITU AbsorbTech has been a fixture in our community for decades and we sincerely thank them again for their kind generosity and civic involvement.”
ITU AbsorbTech, at 2700 S. 160th St. in New Berlin, is a family-owned environmental service company dedicated to helping companies maintain cleaner, safer, and more sustainable operations.