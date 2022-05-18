BROOKFIELD — Ixonia Bank announced plans to increase its services in the metro Milwaukee area with a mortgage lending office planned for Brookfield this summer. David Rouse, senior vice president of residential lending, will manage the lending team.
“This is a logical and strategic expansion for us,” said Dan Westrope, chairman and CEO of Ixonia Bank, in a statement.
The Ixonia Bank office will be in the Sendik’s Towne Centre, 3815 N. Brookfield Road, Suite 103, in Brookfield. It will be devoted to lending activities and will include a space for client meetings and closings. The location will not accept customer deposits, according to the announcement.
“I’m excited to lead the reimagined Ixonia Bank Mortgage Lending Division, not only in the communities we serve, but in all of southeast Wisconsin. ‘Helping You Succeed’ is not only our tagline, but something we’re committed to doing every day,” Rouse said in a statement.
Ixonia Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets approaching $560 million and seven locations in Waukesha, Milwaukee and Jefferson counties. It is headquartered in Ixonia, where it was started in 1918.