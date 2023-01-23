WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold.
A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
The Freeman spoke with Joe Albanese who said they are looking at the sale as an opportunity.
“It’s time. It’s going to be rough but it is time,” Joe Albanese said.
Patriarch Dominic Albanese died in June 2022 at the age of 91. Dominic worked from the time he was 12, and it was his dream to have his own restaurant. His parents taught the recipes and traditions to Dominic, who took over for them along with his wife, Elayne.
In his 50s, he opened the restaurant on Bluemound Road and put everything on the line.
Dominic had to go through many hurdles to open the restaurant. In the 1980s the city of Waukesha had a restriction that prevented a restaurant from being built on that site. Mayor Shawn Reilly’s father, Bill, was an attorney in Waukesha and he represented Dominic. The property had already been purchased and the Common Council voted against an amendment Reilly proposed. The rest was history.
“We are going out on our own terms, which I’m very proud of. I’ve been blessed for 40 years. We made it through COVID and just a different time,” Joe Albanese said.
He followed in his dad’s footsteps, which meant calling customers “family” and treating them as such. The Albanese family cherishes the time and memories created in the business.
Joe added the restaurant will be open through the sale process which could mean a couple of months.
Car wash
The car wash facility will be located at the existing Albanese’s property. Jilly’s Car Wash will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday’s from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. There will be 15 employees, with a maximum of five per shift. The applicant is applying for a permanent Conditional Use Permit.
The site plan shows a main entrance off Parklawn Drive, which will then split into three pay stations. There is a long stacking lane which accommodates up to sixteen vehicles. There are five parking stalls to accommodate employee parking. There will be twenty stalls designed for vacuuming and cleaning vehicles after the wash.
The building will be made up of pre-colored concrete brick and block, aluminum storefront windows, and an asphalt shingled roof.
The Plan Commission meets Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 201 Delafield St.