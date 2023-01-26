WAUKESHA — Jilly’s planned opening of a car wash on the site of the venerable Albanese’s Roadhouse restaurant parcel on Waukesha’s east end advanced Wednesday after receiving unanimous approval from a city panel.
The Plan Commission approved four separate agenda items linked to Jilly’s plans of acquiring the Albanese’s property at 2301 Bluemound Road. Commissioners voted in favor of a conditional-use permit, rezoning the 1.27-acre property from a mixed manufacturing designation to community business district, combing two separate parcels into one, and a final site plan and architectural review.
Jilly’s, which will raze the Albanese’s building and construct a new one as the year unfolds, has submitted a number of details about the business plan, which are included in the conditional-use permit with the city.
Once operational, the car wash will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Jilly’s plans to employ 15 people total, with a maximum of five workers per shift.
Jilly’s business plan for the property includes 20 stalls for customers to use for vacuuming and cleaning vehicles after washes. That component of the plans did draw scrutiny and questions as commissioners dug deeper into the proposal.
Commissioner R.G. Keller questioned a report stating vacuums would be under 43 decibels at a distance of 500 feet. The closest residential property is about 150 feet from the site, which prompted a review of noise impact.
“Typically, these stations are cumulative,” Keller said. “I’m not sure 43 decibels is an accurate number. I think it might be much more than that.”
But Jon Zimmerman, president of Jilly’s, said the 43-decibel figure provided is modeled after an existing Glendale operation that has the same number of stalls.
In his discussion with commissioners, Zimmerman also touched on what he viewed as one of Jilly’s unique features — robust landscaping throughout the perimeter of the property, which will act as a barrier and beautify it.
“I think we take pride in keeping an immaculate site with great landscaping,” Zimmerman said. “I take great pride in our landscaping.”
Commissioner Joan Francoeur lauded Jilly’s planned building materials, which include pre-colored concrete brick and block, aluminum storefront windows and an asphalt shingled roof.
“It’s a pleasure for me to see something that respects this city,” Francoeur said.