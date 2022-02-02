WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge heard arguments Tuesday from the parties in a lawsuit where a builders group is suing the village of Sussex over security arrangements for projects.
The Wisconsin Builders Association filed suit last February against Sussex asking for a judge to rule that the village does not have the ability to hold on to such funds in greater amounts or for longer periods of time than what are outlined in state law. It also asks a judge to have the village accept a performance bond — a statement guaranteeing the contractors will complete work — rather than insisting on cash or letters of credit.
According to the suit, a village ordinance on land subdivisions require in addition to a developer’s agreement that outlines improvements that will be made to a project area developers also shall file a letter of credit with the village equal to the estimated cost of the improvements plus a percentage for contingencies, estimated by the village engineer. State law prohibits municipalities from requiring such security beyond 14 months after public improvements are “substantially completed,” and that municipalities shall accept a performance bond or letter of credit or combination thereof as a security, the suit said.
But, according to the suit, Hidden Hills Development sought to subdivide a tract in 2017, providing a letter of credit as security, and substantially completed public improvements that November. But in March 2020, when the developer sought to have its letter of credit released because public improvements had been done for more than 14 months, the village balked, saying the developer’s agreement required security for two years after final completion of the work.
The state Builders’ Association is asking a judge to order that the village cannot, as a condition of approving a plat, require a developer to provide security for installing public improvements for longer than the 14 months prescribed by state law, and also that the village does not have the authority to require that only cash or a letter of credit be used as security.
Sussex attorney Stan Riffle argued there was no allegation that at any point in “at any point in time that the village demanded anything that was contrary to (state law).” He added the Builders Association did not have standing to bring the case, as it failed to show its members will suffer damage in the future. He said the statute holds that the security can be a letter of credit or bond guaranteeing the work at the developer’s option. “The WBA is not understanding the total picture here. These provisions of this ordinance only come into place IF the village decides it wants to require some type of surety,” he said. “We can either require them to put (improvements) in or have them provide security. We are not requiring them to provide security. We are telling them to put it in. But if they want to volunteer a letter of credit as opposed to going forward with an approval that requires them to on their own dime, at their own risk to put in all of the improvements, that is their choice.”
Michelle Martin, attorney for the WBA, said her group does have standing to bring the suit, for judicial economy and to avoid its members from being “disincentivized for bringing an action against a municipality.” She added while the state law gives developers the option of a letter of credit or a performance bond, the village’s ordinance does not. When the WBA asked the village to change its practices, to allow for a performance bond and to not hold sureties for more than the 14 months allowed under the law, “They were very clear they were going to continue the status quo and they believe what they were doing and what their ordinance says is proper. They haven’t changed their ordinance since the statute changed. To the extent that the ordinance on its face contradicts the statute, it is something that cannot follow.”
Judge Michael Maxwell said he would consider the arguments of the parties and issue a written decision with no timeline given.