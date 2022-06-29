WAUKESHA — Following a summary judgment hearing Monday in a lawsuit alleging Woodman’s Food Market illegally sold gasoline below state-mandated minimums, a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge is reviewing a motion for summary judgment and will issue a decision prior to a jury trial in the case.
According to online court records, attorneys for plaintiff Gogo Petroleum LLC, based in Wauwatosa, Super Four Corp., based in Muskego, and Unified Gas Service, LLC, and for Defendant Woodman’s Food Market, Inc., made arguments at the hearing regarding the motion for summary judgment.
The lawsuit said Woodman’s was violating the state’s Unfair Sales Act in selling gasoline below the levels allowed in state law, influencing gas prices around the city. The suit says the law requires retailers to mark up fuel at least 6% above purchase price, but since Sept. 27, 2020, Woodman’s failed to do that on at least 40 of the last 180 days.
In March, Woodman’s filed the motion for summary judgment, asking a judge to rule on the case because there are no material facts in dispute. In its motion, Woodman’s said that its practices fall within exceptions to the Unfair Sales Act that allow retailers to sell gas below the statutory price — including one allowing a retailer to drop prices to meet that of a competitor, as long as it notifies the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Woodman’s pointed to the Pewaukee Costco store 6 miles from its Waukesha location as being a competitor.
“The Gas Stations seek statutory damages for 40 days on which the Waukesha Woodman’s allegedly sold gas below the statutory price outlined in Wis. Stat. 100.30. These assertions lack any basis in law or fact. First, on two dates, the Waukesha Woodman’s sold gas above the statutory price. Second, on the 38 other dates, the Waukesha Woodman’s lawfully set its price of regular, unleaded fuel to match/attempt to match the Pewaukee Costco, which is one of Woodman’s competitors. As a result of the foregoing, Woodman’s is immune from this lawsuit, and the Court should grant Woodman’s motion for summary judgment and dismiss the Gas Stations’ claims entirely,” attorneys Eric Meier and Emily Logan Stedman wrote in the motion.
The motion is under advisement by Circuit Court Judge William Domina. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 18-20.