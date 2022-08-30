Kern promoted at Waukesha State Bank

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County established in 1944, announced Monday the promotion of Tyler Kern to assistant vice president-investment Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance, investment, banking and risk management and insurance form the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Kern joined Waukesha State Bank in 2018 as a commercial banking credit analyst/portfolio manager.
He was promoted to investment officer in December of 2021 and in his new position, Kern will continue to monitor and manage the bank’s liquidity and sensitivity to interest rate and market risk.
“Tyler plays an essential role at Waukesha State Bank, and we are proud to recognize his talent,” said Ann Pascavis, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president-chief financial officer. “We look forward to his continuing contributions to the growth of Waukesha State Bank.”