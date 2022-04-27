Knapp Chiropractic moves to larger office in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — After 10 years in business in Brookfield, Knapp Chiropractic & Wellness Center has grown so much that it needed to move to a larger space, which it did recently when it relocated to 17035 W. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 140.
“It’s rewarding to see the impact I’ve made in the community in the past ten years. With my focus on creating a healthy society, I look to the future for Brookfield being ranked the healthiest community in Wisconsin,” said Nicole Knapp, D.C., owner of Knapp Chiropractic & Wellness Center.
Knapp was granted certification by the Council of Chiropractic Pediatrics of the Academy of Chiropractic Family Practice, enabling her to expand her range of care to individuals through pregnancy and childhood. She is also Webster Technique Certified through ICPA.
For more information, go to www.knappchirowi.com.