EAGLE — Husband and wife team Scott and Melissa Dooley have owned the Knucklehead Pub for 18 years as of April 8th. The couple met as bartenders, and Scott Dooley explains that owning a bar was something that they had always predicted for their future.
“We always wanted to own a bar,” said Dooley. “What’s cool now about where Knucklehead is now is we own the bar next door, Rustix. We own the whole block now. There’s an apartment building next to Rustix, and we just purchased Chase Bank last January.”
The husband and wife duo started with a burger and ice cream stand in West Allis called Dooley Burger. From there they moved to purchase and renovate houses for resale. That is, until they came across a bar for sale in Eagle.
“I didn’t know where Eagle was. My wife liked it. I guess the rest is history,” said Dooley.
Once they had Knucklehead, expansion was always on the forefront of their mind. What it came down to with all of the additional spaces that they purchased was timing.
“We had to look for the perfect opportunity. Chase Bank is closing branches left and right across the country. It went up for sale and we just had to wait for the right price and timing,” said Dooley. “It just made sense, we own everything else on the block beside the bank.”
Now the Dooleys have Knuckleheads Pub, Rustix and Knuckleheads at State Fair Park. This upcoming year will be the seventh year that they have had their State Fair spot.
When the Dooleys purchased the Chase Bank building, the real challenge came. Renovations didn’t happen overnight. They purchased the building in March of 2021 and began the task of transforming it from a bank into a space that people would want to make their regular bar spot. The Dooleys opened the new location on January 8, 2022. “We had to demolish a bank. We took the safe out of the bank,” said Dooley. “The door weighed 10,000 lbs. It’s all Cream City brick, but they had plaster on the wall. We ripped all of the plaster out, and it’s all Cream City now. It’s just a cool-looking space.”
With the exposed Cream City brick and the open area, you’d have no idea that a bank had been there before.
“We put a pool hall in, it’s a really cool vibe,” said Dooley.
Since their opening on January 8th, they’ve had people renting out the space. They also run pool tournaments. Dooley said the building has a “wow factor” to it that draws people in.
When it comes to their bars, the Dooleys have created a different feel for each location. Knucklehead has a distinctly Harley-Davidson vibe.
“We have old bikes inside. We have old pictures of bikers that people have been dropping off through the years. Rustix’s is more a step above bar food. Knucklehead is more bar food and Rustix has a rustic tin and the old barn wood,” said Dooley.
With the tight-knit community of Eagle, Knucklehead and Rustix are always filled with patrons. The Chase Bank addition added another atmosphere for their patrons.
“The bank was the last piece of the puzzle. It was a pretty cool remodel,” said Dooley.