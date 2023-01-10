MILWAUKEE — Dale Kooyenga will be joining the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) team as senior vice president, effective Jan. 17.
“I am thrilled to be joining such an impactful organization and look forward to bringing my passion for this community to the members and businesses of greater Milwaukee,” said Kooyenga in a statement.
Most recently serving in the Wisconsin State Senate from 2018-23, Kooyenga previously served in the State Assembly. During his tenure he was vice-chair of the Joint Finance Committee. Kooyenga received his MBA from Marquette and is a CPA who began his career with KPMG, according to a statement.
He was also a chief financial officer for several companies, has served on the boards of the University of Wisconsin Hospital and the Wisconsin Center District.
Currently, Kooyenga is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. He is married with four children.
“We believe Dale brings great potential as a future leader to carry on the long tradition this organization has of driving towards a globally competitive region that fosters high-value jobs to sustain a vibrant quality of life for all,” said MMAC Chair Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, in a statement.