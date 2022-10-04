To our loyal customers, pic.twitter.com/jQlO6dPN3c— Kopp's Custard (@koppscustard) October 3, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Kopp’s Frozen Custard released a statement on Twitter Monday, after controversy over their October 2022 flavor forecast broke out.
The flavor of the day rundown linked “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to their long-running flavor, “Hey Cupcake” set for Oct. 9. The company called it an oversight on their part and an honest mistake.
“It was never our intention to get political and appear as though we have taken a side in this ongoing debate,” said the statement.
The company has since removed the flavor from their flavor of the day lineup and revised their list and website as well.
“Going forward, we strive to be more diligent in reviewing our flavor lists and any flavors we may link to a national holiday,” said the statement.
According to nationaldaycalendar.com, National Pro-Life Cupcake Day on Oct. 9 encourages open dialogue and exchange of cupcakes.
“On this day, cupcakes are backed to honor the lives of those not yet born,” said the website. “The day also raises awareness about the issue of abortion.”
Kopp’s closed their statement saying they are sincerely sorry to all of their customers who were offended with their attempt to link a national day with their Flavor of the Day offerings.
“We have always tried our best to keep politics and our staff’s personal views out of the business and just focus on serving great food,” said the statement. “It is still our number one priority as a business to welcome everyone who walks through our doors.”