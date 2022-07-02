WAUKESHA — Anyone can grab a bottle of wine and a group of their best friends to enjoy a luxury picnic experience put on by the Lake Country Picnic Company.
What started as a side hustle for owner Ashley Kipp has now become a full-time business. Kipp said she was working a full-time job last year when she decided to finally pursue her business idea in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area.
“I’ve always been very excited by event planning,” she said. “I’ve always worked for retail stores, that was kind of my passion before this. I was a visual manager at a store called Anthropologie. I did it for four years and I always had this idea of doing a luxury picnic popup. I’ve seen it on Pinterest, Instagram, kind of bigger cities are doing this.”
While working her full-time job, Kipp launched a Facebook advertisement and was able to book around seven picnics.
Food
Kipp had been struggling with getting the food prepared for the events. Recently, she joined Chef Pam’s Kitchen to rent out kitchen space and create more food options.
Graze platters, boxes and tables are available — which include meat, cheese, crackers, dips and fruit. There are also sandwich boxes. The table is a larger size usually available for corporate events.
She also has grab-and-go picnics available to order on her website and pick up in Waukesha or Nourish Organic Juice Bar, 612 Milwaukee St., Delafield.
At picnic events, Kipp doesn’t have her liquor license, so she is unable to provide alcohol. Kipp said if the event is taking place in someone’s backyard or home, which is approximately 90% of her bookings, they can provide their own alcohol. Events are also booked at area parks and rental spaces. Kipp also provides sparkling water and an ice bucket to events.
“I love just connecting with new people,” Kipp said. “One of the things too is my degree is fashion design ... I love making things beautiful and helping (people) celebrate special occasions.”
Kipp sets up for a variety of events and so far has mostly seen birthday parties and ladies nights, but she’s open to any type of event. The picnic setup makes any event more of an intimate and meaningful experience, she said. Last summer Kipp also assisted with a marriage proposal, with a luxury picnic set up at the lakefront.
Kipp arrives approximately one hour before the event to set up the picnic. Her favorite part is revealing the picnic to the group that’s celebrating.
“I’ve always I guess had this side-hustle or entrepreneur spirit and I finally took the dive to make this a full-time opportunity and I feel like ever since I’ve been really growing the business ... I hope this is inspiration or motivation for somebody who is kind of in the same boat, maybe has a side hustle that they want to turn into a fulltime job. I think do it — you only live once and I hope it blossoms.”
Kipp will be at the Belfre Kitchen Night Market in Delafield every Wednesday night with mini personalized charcuterie boxes and grab-and-go picnic basket bundles.
More information can be found on the Lake Country Picnic Company website at www.lakecountrypicnicco.com or on Facebook at