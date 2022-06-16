LAKE COUNTRY — Karen Krumenacher grew up in a farming community and it only seemed natural that she create a business which offers advice and supplies on how to raise critters such as chickens.
“I had a yearning for animals at a very young age,” she said.
Through her business, Royal Roost, Krumenacher provides consulting on breed selection, coop building and upkeep, feed, chicken-friendly plantings and other services. Her business also offers apparel.
Krumenacher was always a fan of homesteading and gardening, so she thought chickens would be a great addition.
Decades ago, she went to Merton Feed Mill to pick out chicks for sale. She took care of four chicks and was surprised at how quickly they grew. A chicken coop was built and her family has been raising chickens ever since.
Her husband encouraged her to look into a business or invention for chicken raising. A few days later she was at her biweekly trip to Merton Feed Mill when she heard Greg Serres, who runs the mill, talking with customers. The customers asked what they needed to raise chickens but Serres was called away. Krumenacher said while driving the idea came to her to have a business where she offers her expertise on raising chickens.
“I came home and grabbed my laptop, came up with a name and rendered a logo and Royal Roost was born, which was 10 years ago,” she said.
Back then she felt like she was on the early threshold of backyard chicken raising. Her business was slow to grow, especially when she had four children.
“The business wasn’t a full-time venture for me,” she said.
Word got out and soon she was working on consultations and built a few chicken coops. Krumenacher’s background is in graphic design and fashion merchandising. Within a year she was designing chicken-themed apparel.
“That part really took off. I needed to supplement all aspects of the business I wanted to dabble in,” Krumenacher said.
After consultations she would do a follow up to see how the chicken raising was going and many people didn’t follow through with her recommendations. She gave them a list of supplies they need and about the breed of chicken they had.
“They had a grocery list to get at Merton Feed Mill. After a month I would follow up and they haven’t done anything yet,” she said.
Krumenacher wondered how she could bring the supplies to her clients.
“Five years after the business started I began to rent-a-Royal-Roost, that is June to September I bring everything to you including food and supplies, laying hens you just need to maintain them,” she said.
Four years ago she wanted to offer critter yoga where people do yoga with cute animal friends nearby.
“I’m all about not being a cookie cutter or copying someone else’s ideas. I thought we have goats and other chickens, turkeys, hens. That is how Critter Yoga was birthed,” she said.
It has become so popular she has had to turn people down.
The downside to being successful is people just showing up to her home. She strongly encourages appointments and not walk-ins.
“Everything is by appointments,” Krumenacher said. The rewarding aspect is hearing memories associated with animals such as chickens.
“The most interesting conversations I’ve had were always with older people who grew up on farms and raised chickens,” she said. Krumenacher also likes to talk with people who are against raising chickens at home.
They have no experience or knowledge about raising chickens and think they are noisy and smell.
“I wouldn’t have been raising chickens for 24 years if that was the case,” she said.
For more information visit https://myroyalroost.com/.