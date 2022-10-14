Landmark Credit Union is bringing the TYME machine back to Southeastern Wisconsin as part of a modernization initiative to launch new TYME Advanced ATMs across their branch network.
Landmark announced the launch Thursday through an ’80s-themed press conference in honor of “traveling back in TYME.” The event featured a DeLorean outside of Landmark Credit Union, 555 S. Executive Drive, a vintage ’80s living room set, ’80s-themed trivia and music, and comedian Charlie Berens host of the Manitowoc Minute.
TYME, short for “Take Your Money Everywhere,” was developed by four banks in the Milwaukee area in 1975 and was one of the leading shared electronic fund transfer networks in the country which lived on until 2004.
“Our new advanced ATMs known as TYME machines bring back some of that historical brand, new with a little bit of a Landmark twist,” said Brian Melter, chief experience officer for Landmark Credit Union. “It’s just a unique and fun way to brand these and bring them out to the marketplace for better member experiences and capabilities as well.” Each month Landmark branches process more than 100,000 ATM transactions with millions of dollars being deposited and withdrawn. The new TYME Advanced ATMs feature 21st-centruy capabilities and aren’t in any way like the TYME machines of the past.
ATM usage is seen in the younger generation especially, according to Melter. With the generations’ high involvement in the service industry, that requires tips in terms of compensation, many will now have the choice to deposit that cash and even checks, 24-seven with the use of these machines.
“We were surprised when we looked at the statistics,” said Melter. “Our current ATMs had younger folks using them on a regular basis.” Melter added that many of these users were under the age of 25 and proved that not everything is done through digital and mobile banking.
“While we can’t go back in time, we can bring time back for current and future generations to enjoy,” said Melter.
The new machines have a wide range of capabilities. However, it is anticipated that the majority of people will use TYME Advanced ATMs for the three primary functions of cash and check deposits, cash withdrawals and loan or credit card payments.
Full functionality of TYME Advanced ATMs can only be accessed by Landmark Credit Union members. Non-members can still make cash withdrawals from the machines.
Roll out
Landmark Credit Union has already installed three of the TYME Advanced ATMs in their Oak Creek branch, 8129 S. Howell Ave., which have been in service for one month. The machines were part of a quiet, soft launch and did not yet brand the TYME logo.
However, over the next six months, the current ATMs at every Landmark branch will be replaced with the modern TYME Advanced ATMs, and some branches will receive additional machines in their drive-thu lanes and lobbies.
On Oct. 25, three TYME Advanced ATMs will be installed at the Germantown branch at N96-W17480 County Line Road. In November, eight Landmark locations will receive their TYME machines in Oconomowoc, West Bend, Brookfield, Bay View and Racine, and, in December, four more Racine locations will receive their machines.
Melter assured it’s not about replacing people and tellers. Tellers will still provide assistance to customers through a virtual screen on the machine for those who need it.
“It’s about giving our members more choices, more capabilities and more channels,” said Melter.
The Branch and ATM Locator at landmarkcu.com will show where TYME Advanced ATMs have been installed as the rollout continues into 2023.