Langer is MetalTek’s new Chief People Officer

WAUKESHA – MetalTek International, a global manufacturer of critical metal components headquartered in Waukesha, announced that Stephanie Langer has been named Chief People Officer.
In this newly created role, Langer is responsible for developing and executing MetalTek’s workforce strategy across its five global divisions.
“Stephanie brings to Metal-Tek invaluable experience leading human resource teams across a range of manufacturing, service, and retail companies,” said E.J. Kubick, Chief Executive Officer of MetalTek. “This diverse experience makes her uniquely qualified to lead MetalTek’s efforts to attract, retain, engage, and develop our people to ensure we continue to grow both individually and collectively as a company.”
Langer has more than 20 years of human resources experience, most recently as vice president, human resources of Herzing University. She previously served as director of human resources for Neocoil, director of human resources (North America) for Scholle IPN, and human resources director for OCAT, Inc. She began her career as human resources manager for MCR Engineering.
Langer holds a BS in business administration from California State University, Stanislaus and a JD from Humphreys College Laurence Drivon School of Law. She lives in the Milwaukee area with her family.