WAUKESHA — American Iron (AIA), a Lawton Standard company based in Waukesha, will begin stocking Versa-Bar continuous cast iron bar products and other alloy bars at their sister company, QESC, in Houston, Texas.
The Houston company will also offer tubing, milling and plate-cutting services, according to a statement.
“I knew that our alignment with The Lawton Standard family of foundries would further improve our customer service. However, I didn’t expect to offer additional distribution as early as the first quarter of 2023. Inquiries are already being accepted and processed through our Waukesha location to ensure materials are ready. We’re excited about folks who have used other commodity bars to try Versa-Bar,” said President of American Iron, Rick Janes in a statement.
AIA processes and distributes continuous cast iron, bronze bar, tubing and other metal components. They also provide metal finishing and other services to the North American market. They focus on ductile and gray iron in round, square and rectangular bars under the Versa-Bar brand.
QESC offers gray iron, manganese steel and white iron castings.
“With the addition of the AIA and Versa-Bar products, we can offer even more services to the region from this facility. These value-added services illustrate the commitment of Lawton Standard to this important area,” said Chuck Walker, plan operations manager at QESC.