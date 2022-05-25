Lemberg hires Packee to head operations

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield electrical contracting firm Lemberg announced Jeffrey Packee has joined the organization as director of operations.
As Lemberg kicks off company expansion initiatives with the addition of several new jobs to meet the growing demand for its construction services, facilities veteran Packee will lead company field operations, logistics and warehouse, prefabrication, purchasing, and safety. Packee brings over 30 years of experience in strategic, financial and operational leadership, and a working knowledge of the design-build process.
With 25 years in the commercial buildings services industry, Packee has a solid foundation for sales and brand awareness and places a high priority on safety, consistency, and continuous improvement. With experience in the design-build process, he will apply experience and standards to the growing prefabrication area at Lemberg.
Lemberg is an employee-owned company and is currently hiring in the areas of project management, preconstruction management, electrical design, virtual design and construction, estimating, administration, and more. To apply online, visit www.lembergelectric.com/careers.