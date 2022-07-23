Let it Be opening delayed due to supply chain

WAUKESHA — Don’t worry, Beatles fans. The downtown Waukesha Beatles- themed bar is still in the works despite delays caused by the supply chain.
According to Owner Dave Meister, the exterior of the bar includes a coat of arms above the door, a clock, a UK flag and red paint. The display case in the front of the business will have some items incorporated in it as well, likely in the late fall.
In the interior of the bar, the floor, beams and lights are completed.
The bar itself and other interior decorations, such as the Cavern Club in Liverpool stage replica, is also complete. In addition, some artwork has also been recently incorporated, including a mural of Meister with his dog, Zoey, who recently passed away.
According to Meister, the project has been stalled because of some items that are stuck in the supply chain — such as speakers and appliances.
Meister is aiming to open in early 2023. “It’ll be an experience for anyone going in, and once they have that experience, that excitement about it, it will be a fun, relaxing place to go on a regular basis,” Meister said. “It’s different than the others in Waukesha on Main Street.”
Meister said he expects many will be attracted to Waukesha to check out Let it Be, as well as other bars and restaurants downtown, to really experience Waukesha.
“I’m trying to enjoy (the renovations) as much as I can and I do enjoy it,” he said. “Every time a piece of artwork goes up there I’m like ‘Oh my God, this is so cool.’”