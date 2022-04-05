Little Beefy serving Italian beef sandwiches in Waukesha

Operator Patrick Glynn is serving up hot beef sandwiches with a variety of topping options at 789 W. Moreland Blvd. in an empty parking lot across from Starbucks at 801 W. Moreland Blvd.
The menu currently includes the Little Beefy Sandwich — which uses beef slowly cooked in a special au jus, which can also be served on the side for sandwich dipping, Chicago-style. Optional toppings include caramelized onions, hot or mild peppers and provolone or mozzarella cheese. The sandwich is packed in a roll of French bread. Drinks and Utz potato sticks are also available for order.
Glynn said the owner is looking to get about 12 Little Beefys operating, but the locations are still up in the air. The Waukesha location is the first to open in the area, according to Glynn.
Glynn also plans to open a hot dog cart this summer at the same location, with Chicago-style hot dogs and a variety of different types of signature sausages.
Customers can grab a sandwich on Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Right now I’m just rolling with the punches, the way things have been rolling in, weather-wise,” Glynn said.
Glynn hopes to operate the food cart at other events in Waukesha and has some interest in Friday Night Live events downtown, Food Truck Fridays at the Waukesha County airport and more.
Glynn is inviting the Waukesha community to head out and try the sandwiches and said so far he’s been getting a great response on their flavor. Glynn said in general, he has noticed there have been a lot of taco trucks in Milwaukee and decided over the years that he wanted to open something a little different, until he recently came across Little Beefy.
“Coming here, I saw more and more different styles of food trucks and kind of a love for them,” he said.
This is the first year Little Beefy has operated. More information can be found online at https://littlebeefy.com.