WAUKESHA — On May 4, OwnersEdge, Inc. CEO and Chair Lisa Reardon was inducted into the Milwaukee Dealmakers Hall of Fame by the Smart Business Network for displaying expertise in dealmaking, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing.
OwnersEdge is an employee-owned, employee stock ownership plan holding company in Waukesha with a mission of investing in and building sustainable businesses throughout the Midwest. Within the last eight years, the company has achieved more than 300 percent revenue growth to $100 million and has increased its workforce to more than 300 employees.