WAUKESHA — Before COVID-19, cars and trucks were parked during lunch and dinner time along Lakeland Drive in Nashotah in front of the Picnic Basket Restaurant where customers were picking up to go orders.
Prior to the pandemic, the owner of Angelina’s Ristorante had established a successful traditional Italian restaurant in a historic building in downtown Delafield.
Because of the pandemic, the newly established Good Eats Restaurant in Pewaukee was forced to close two weeks after it opened.
More than 90,000 restaurants across the country have gone out of business because of pandemic shutdowns, according to the National Restaurant Association.
However, three local restaurant owners say they survived because of outstanding employees, loyal customers and the ability to quickly react to changing public health regulations and business conditions.
They are also “hands on” owners who greet customers, cook, bus tables and work behind the cash register.
Picnic Basket
“It was find a way to survive or die,” explained Tim Weiberg, owner of the Picnic Basket.
Because indoor dining is limited to 23 seats, Picnic Basket customers, before COVID, were accustomed to carry-out service for subs, sandwiches, salads, soups and pizzas that have won rave reviews over the years.
During COVID, customers relied on curbside service where they placed and paid for their orders online or via telephone and drove to the restaurant where their orders were delivered to their vehicle usually 15 minutes after the order was placed.
The service become so popular Weiberg had to hire about 20 additional “awesome” employees to carry orders to customers’ cars.
Customers now have the option of using curbside service or going into the newly remodeled dining room to eat or pick up a to go order.
Weiberg explained that being privately owned, rather than a chain or franchise restaurant, was an advantage during COVID.
“We could be more nimble and react faster to changing conditions without having to talk to someone in a corporate headquarters,” he explained.
For example, initially customers were instructed to telephone when they arrived outside the restaurant, so employees knew the customers were waiting for their order.
“After about a week, we told customers to text rather than call. We discovered texting saved about a minute and a half per order and was a lot more efficient,” Weiberg explained.
Angelina’s Ristorante
Angelina’s Ristorante shifted immediately to curbside service when state health officials ordered restaurants closed at the beginning of the pandemic.
Owner Sheryl Volpano told The Freeman that wholesale food suppliers helped her find appropriate packaging materials to keep food warm for customers as they picked up their orders and headed for home.
She avoided layoffs because cooks were needed to prepare food and the waitstaff shifted to answering telephones, taking orders, boxing food and carrying it out to customers.
The restaurant has reopened although some customers still prefer the curbside service, according to Volpano.
Volpano said the restaurants’ survival has been “100% due to incredible employees and very strong local community support.”
Good Eats Restaurant
With the number of COVID cases rapidly declining, the biggest challenges restaurants face now are finding help, rising food costs and supply chain delays, according to Joe Haines, manager of Good Eats Restaurant.
“And, 85% of that is caused by COVID,” he added Good Eats, located in the Meadowcreek Market shopping center near the intersection of Highway 164 and Capital Drive in Pewaukee, has become a popular breakfast and lunch destination.
Because it was a new establishment with a new staff, owner Jim Forester opted not to reopen until the Wisconsin Supreme Court lifted restaurant restrictions imposed by state health officials.
When Good Eats reopened, Forester was able to comply with social distancing guidelines by removing about one third of the restaurant seating capacity while instituting curbside and carry out food service.
Haines and his staff emphasized providing good food and good service, with gluten free options, to customers.
Forester is a real estate developer with previous restaurant experience and knows the risks of opening a new business.
Asked how he faced the uncertainty of opening, closing and reopening a business during a pandemic, he replied “You have got to do what you have to do in order to survive.”