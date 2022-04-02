Local union protesting S.J. Louis Construction again this spring

WAUKESHA — The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 139 can be spotted in Waukesha protesting again this construction season — ultimately asking for more local workers to be employed on construction for the Great Water Alliance project.
S.J. Louis Construction, based in Rockville, Minnesota, is the contractor behind the Great Water Alliance project in the city of Waukesha. The giant infrastructure project will allow for a new water supply from Lake Michigan to be piped from Milwaukee Water Works to Waukesha. After use and treatment, the water will be returned to the lake via the Root River.
According to IUOE General Vice President Terrance McGowan, the protests have the ultimate goal of employing local construction workers.
“This time of year is very difficult for a lot of construction workers,” he said. “They’ve been sitting home. A lot of them sat home during the winter. That’s the way it is with construction in the Northern Hemisphere. We’ve got this out of state contractor working with out of state workers hiring out of state subcontractors. And our workers, our Wisconsin workers, are driving by this job, seeing them work every day and they refuse to sit down and talk about the possibilities or what it would take to put our local construction workers to work on this project.”
The protesters were picketing on Friday afternoon along Sentry Drive near the Clean Water Plant and the construction project. Approximately six protesters were present with signs and a giant inflatable rat.
McGowan said they are allowed to picket for 30 days. Friday was their second day picketing this spring.
S.J. Louis Construction General Manager Bob Schueller declined a request for comment by The Freeman on Friday.
Dan Duchniak, general manager of the Waukesha Water Utility, said overall, the picketing is an issue between the contractor and the union.
“(The city is) required by state law to go with the lowest responsible bidder, and at the time, there was no reason to disqualify (S.J. Louis) from bidding ... While S.J. Louis does have (hires) from out of state to work, there are requirements in our contract for local participation and minority participation due to the known use of federal funding, and they are exceeding those requirements,” Duchniak said.
He said all bidders are required to meet strict qualifications, including: Pre-qualification by the utility and construction and program managers; a requirement that at least 30% of the labor be from Wisconsin, which, according to Duchniak, S.J. Louis is at 57% and 56% respectively for each contract; a requirement for at least 10% of the work be completed by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, which, according to Duchniak, S.J. Louis is at 10.7% and 11.2% for each contract; and that contractors comply with workplace safety, a drug free workplace, Davis-Bacon Act hours and wages; and similar worker protection requirements.
In addition, Duchniak said when people come to work on the project from out of state, they stay in hotels and spend money in the area, which provides advantages to the local economy.
This isn’t the first time the IUOE protested against S.J. Louis in Waukesha; they also did so last summer. Last spring IUOE Local 139 announced they came to a settlement with S.J. Louis Construction. According to a press release issued by the union, S.J. Louis allegedly fired their employee Ronald Yakes from Cudahy for being a “mole” for the union, although he was not a union member. As part of the settlement, according to the release, S.J. Louis agreed to pay Yakes $50,000 in back pay, benefits and interest.