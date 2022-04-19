Longtime Dousman business, property owner sells final holding

Tom Maule, 80, is well known around the area after owning storefronts that have housed a flower shop, barbershop, and most recently the Red Tent Cafe on Main Street.
The Red Tent Cafe closed several months ago ahead of the impending sale. The sale was finalized April 6, according to Maule.
After roughly five decades doing business in Dousman, Maule said it was time to hang up the hat.
“Well, I am 80,” he said of his decision.
Maule first opened his barbershop in the late 1960s. He branched out into the flower business, restaurants and even apartments that were above the florist shop.
“I’m lucky,” Maule said. “I have had a really good life, and I enjoyed what I did.”
Maule's last property sold earlier this month after the closure of the Red Tent Cafe. The cafe was opened in 2020 by Shani Robinson and served soul food and offered Friday fish fries.
The location on Main Street now sits empty as the new owners prepare to move in, Maule said.
The new owners could not immediately be reached Monday.
Maule said he will look back on fond memories from his time in Dousman.
“I wish (Dousman residents) all good luck because the community has been nothing but good to me,” Maule said.