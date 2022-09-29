WAUKESHA — A new bar will open in the former Mad Steintist location, 200 Madison St.
Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge is set to open in late October.
“It’s our honor to follow in the footsteps of The Mad Steintist and The Lucky Rabbit. We are so excited to re-open this space and create a venue for the community to come together to enjoy live artists, performers, and creators, while crafting specialty cocktails and small plates,” according to the a Facebook post.
Maddy’s will be opening once road construction is completed, which is estimated to be on Oct. 21st. Bar staff will be announcing the official soft opening date and Grand Opening Party soon on social media.
The popular downtown Waukesha bar Mad Steintist, which was known for providing patrons with live music from musicians and DJs, announced it would permanently closing down in June.
According to the Facebook post: “We would have officially announced this much sooner, but we tried up to the last minute to find a way to save the Mad Steintist. Unfortunately we are unable to do so. This was no easy decision but with the covid pandemic over the past two years and now the massive construction project in front of the bar, we simply can’t afford to continue on any more.”
A large downtown road construction project is taking place around the bar’s property. The project is converting St. Paul Avenue and East North Street into two-way streets.