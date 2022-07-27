Mandel’s BridgeWalk Apartments’ completion aimed for spring 2023

WAUKESHA — The 116-unit apartment development by Mandel Group dubbed the BridgeWalk Apartments is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
According to Mandel Group Development Associate Dan Romnek, the project has been ongoing for eight months, with the groundbreaking having taken place in January. The apartments are located at 205 W. St. Paul Ave., across from Fire Station No. 1, north of the Fox River.
The project plan includes tax incremental financing approved by the Common Council totaling $5.5 million.
Currently, crews are working on the wood framing of the apartment with crews up to the third floor of the complex on the south side of the building. Contractors are also working in the basement and on the first floor ahead of enclosure work, including the masonry, siding and windows, which will begin in the next month or so. The building will likely be enclosed before the end of this year. Interior finishes will come soon after, including carpentry, installation of kitchens, bathrooms and other furniture.
Romnek estimates that the project will be complete some time in April.