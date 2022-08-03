MUKWONAGO — Mario’s Pizza, 225 Bay View Rd. in Mukwonago, announced it will close on Aug. 21.
“As some of the community may have already heard, we will be shutting our doors this month. Our last day serving you will be August 21. We have been serving the community since 1998 but it is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank you all for the support and memories over the past 24 years. We will be accepting any outstanding gift cards through our last day of business, so please come in and see us.”