BROOKFIELD — A mainstay in Brookfield is set to close its doors on Friday.
Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, will close permanently due to staff shortages.
“We are closing due to a lack of staff. We have been struggling for over a year. We tried to find enough staff to keep the restaurant running. For the past 11 months we have made just pizzas. We haven’t even been able to make something as simple as garlic bread,” said David Cleppe, manager at Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield.
Employees from Brookfield were offered positions in the Delafield location, Cleppe said. Maynard Carl, manager at the Delafield location, said there are also staff shortages there, and sometimes they are barely hanging on.
“There are some days when there are 5-6 staff members who just don’t show up,” Carl said.
In Delafield there are 42 other restaurants within a mile of Marty’s. Carl said a majority of them have changed or shortened their hours of operations.
“We had a running joke awhile ago about 5 Guys (Delafield) that is run by 2 1/2 Guys. They shut down earlier,” Carl said.
Pre-COVID, the Delafield restaurant had about 72 part-time employees but at their lowest point they had 26 employees.
Businesses are facing staff burnout with a lack of employees and people picking up the slack across the industry.
“We love what we do but it is hard to come to work for another day of exhaustion,” Carl said.
Some employees work 10-14 hours a day to keep the business going.
“Then a customer complains their food is taking too long. It is unrealistic expectations,” Carl said.
He said many customers have no clue of the severity of the situations facing businesses.
“We are here for customer service but it is hard to do. The past few years people have become more impatient over the whole food service industry,” he said.
He added it has made him disheartened, especially when thinking about Marty’s in Brookfield.
The restaurant should have 30 people running it and only has about five, he said.
“They couldn’t make a go of it and it was a Bluemound icon,” Carl said.
Marty’s in Brookfield opened in 1957 and offers pizza, pasta and subs with other menu items