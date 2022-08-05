BROOKFIELD — As one Marty’s customer said on Facebook, “That pizza shaped hole in my heart is filled once again!”

Steve Merz, Marty’s Pizza general manager, said the reaction to the reopening news has been amazing. Marty’s Pizza on Wednesday announced its Brookfield location would reopen.

In May, due to labor shortages, the restaurant decided to close. Merz said he and the owner Ed Bautz were wrapping things up in May. After a month, Bautz told him: “Let’s just hold on and take a step back and think about this a while.”

While Merz was left in linguine-like limbo, people who knew him from Marty’s approached him at the grocery store.

“They would say “Hey, we are really sorry to hear you closed’ and they would ask if we would think about reopening,” Merz said. The general manager even had people inquiring about possible jobs at Marty’s in Brookfield.

“Originally I had a couple of managers retired, which left us shorthanded and was one of the main reasons we shut down,” he said.

Staff came up with a plan to reopen but in a limited capacity based on the number of employees. They don’t want to overwhelm the staff they have.

“A lot of people were even saying (when it closed) ‘If we would have known that this could happen we would have helped out,’” Merz said.

Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry-outs and lunchtime deliveries.

They will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while they train some new staff. Limited items on the catering menu will be available with 24 hours’ notice.

Merz said Marty’s Pizza has a huge customer base who felt bad for staff members.

“I said, ‘Let’s see what happens,”” Merz said.

He called it a leap of faith, but believes it will work out for them.

“All the comments and all the excitement. People want our pizza so much. When we are open, they will be coming in,” Merz said.

Customer base

Merz himself began working at Marty’s when he was 16.

“I’ve been here 36 years and all the relationships and the people who moved on ... when they come back to visit it almost like a reunion,” he said.

“Everyone works hard and pitches in when it is needed.”

It isn’t just employees and former staff excited about the news, but patrons as well.

“This is great news. A small win in spite of the horrible times we are facing. I remember going here after Cub Scouts back in the 80’s,” Matt Raasch said.

Stephen Proffit said when he and his family would go to Marty’s in the early 80s, they had two traditions.

“First, watch the cooks make pizzas through the front window and second, see how many quarters my siblings and myself could wrangle up from our parents so we could play Pac-Man and Dig-Dug in the game room while we waited for our pizza. I’ll never forget the aroma of the restaurant, a Marty’s signature smell,” Proffit said.

Brian Hoz Holzwordt offered a funny story involving a flipped delivery truck.

He had a friend who was a delivery driver for them in the 90s and he loved the pizza he would bring after shifts. He often would wait in the parking lot for his shift to end.

“I’ll also never forget waiting at the light right by the entrance to Marty’s. On Bluemound Road there, and by Old Country Buffet. I remember seeing a delivery truck upside down blocking that light left-turn lane into the pizza place. As I got closer I could swear the guy in the truck was waving at me upside down,” he said.

As he got closer, he saw it was his friend, who somehow managed to flip the little truck.

Jen Niemi remembered a story from the 70s.

“My grandparents were taking care of my sister and I, and late at night we needed milk. No grocery store was open, the only thing open was Marty’s Pizza, so my grandpa went there and they sold him some milk,” she said.

For more information, visit Marty’s Pizza Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/martysbrookfield.