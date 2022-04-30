McElmeel rejoins Waukesha State Bank as mortgage consultant

WAUKESHA — Kevin McElmeel has been hired as a mortgage consultant with Waukesha State Bank.
In his role, McElmeel will be responsible for originating mortgage loans, which includes meeting with prospects, taking mortgage applications, counseling borrowers and developing relationships with Realtors, builders, financial service providers and various community groups.
McElmeel started his career with Waukesha State Bank in September of 2012 as a teller, according to the announcement. After five years of working for Waukesha State Bank, he left in 2017 when he was the bank manager of the Mukwonago office.
He then worked for two different mortgage brokers, most recently as a senior loan officer with Prosperity Home Mortgage.
“We are pleased to welcome Kevin back to Waukesha State Bank and specifically to our mortgage lending team,” said Robert B. Helvey, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president – mortgage lending manager.
“His residential lending experience, combined with his strong customer service skills, adds depth to our team as we look to expand our mortgage customer base.” McElmeel will be based out of the Waukesha State Bank Delafield, 3293 Golf Road, and Mukwonago, 1160 N. Rochester St., locations, servicing all of southeastern Wisconsin. He and his family reside in Mukwonago.