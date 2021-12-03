Ways to help in the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy We've compiled this list of resources, events and fundraisers related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

WAUKESHA — Tally’s Tap & Eatery, S31-W24661 Sunset Drive, is hosting a meat raffle fundraiser on Sunday to raise funds for the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Local butcher Roberts’ Specialty Meats will provide the meat for the raffle and has donated an extra $500 in meat for the cause.

The event will also include 50/50 bingo games hosted by local drag queen Ester Flonase. Meat raffle ticket sales start at 1:30 p.m. Bingo games start at 2 p.m. The meat raffle starts at 3 p.m.

Tally’s Tap & Eatery plans to match the funds raised.