HARTLAND — Melms Brewing Company announced on Facebook they will be closing their doors for good. They do not have an official closing date yet, but their hours will be limited over the next week or so, according to their Facebook post.
“We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and the local bars and restaurants that have supported Melms over the years,” read the Melms Facebook post. “You’ve allowed us to live out a dream of providing great local craft beer to Lake Country.”
The Hartland location reopened the company in 2018 after a long history in the Milwaukee area. The original Melms Brewery founded by Charles T. “C.T.” Melms, son-in-law of other co-founder Franz Neukrich, opened in 1854 in Walker’s Point, becoming the largest brewery in Milwaukee by 1860, according to the Melms Brewing Company website. In 1869, Melms passed away and the company was bought by Pabst, previously known as Best and Co.
In 2014, funding for the new project started as an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign. The project continued to grow as a contract brewer, leading to the grand opening of the Melms Taproom in March of 2018, according to the Melms Brewing Company website.
“We were fortunate to operate in the greatest community on earth,” read the company’s Facebook post. “And every moment was a blessing.”
In their post they expressed the passion they had for supporting other local businesses and assured their customers that those working with Melms Brewing Company will continue with that passion.
“For those of you that had visited our Taproom, we hope we made you feel like family,” said the Facebook post. “To us, everyone was a member of the Melms team when you walked through those doors.”
You can visit the Melms Brewing Company Facebook page for daily updates and the hours they will be open.