WAUKESHA — MetalTek International, a leading global manufacturer of critical metal components that power, protect and connect the world, announced that its Wisconsin Centrifugal Division will hold an on-site hiring event.
The event will take place on Thursday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 905 East St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
“We are excited to meet potential new employees at our hiring event,” said Susan Steffanus, human resources manager at Wisconsin Centrifugal. “Metal-Tek has an excellent employee safety record, a vibrant working culture, and a commitment to the growth and development of every employee. Come learn about our available opportunities. It is an exciting time to join MetalTek!”
Wisconsin Centrifugal produces metal components for customers in demanding industries such as defense, petrochemical and space exploration. It has openings on all three shifts in machining, foundry, die services, quality, maintenance and other departments.
Hourly pay starts at $20 for trainee positions and more for those with experience.
Training is provided on site.
Wisconsin Centrifugal offers a full benefits package including health insurance, 401(K) with company match, paid vacations and holidays, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement and more.
Those attending the onsite hiring event should bring photo identification and a resume, if available. Attendees can take a plant tour, learn about open positions and interview for positions of interest.
Wisconsin Centrifugal will make same-day job offers to qualified-candidates and offer a $1,500 hiring bonus to those who accept an offer.
More information on the hiring event is available at MetalTek.com/Careers.