Milwaukee-based Steny’s Tavern & Grill coming to City of Pewaukee

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A well-known sports bar in Milwaukee, Steny’s Tavern & Grill, owned and operated by the Steny family, is expanding to a second location — the vacant space of the former Boomers Sports Pub and Grill, N29-W24483 Watertown Road in the City of Pewaukee.
Boomers Sports Pub closed in July following the passing of the owner, Tyler Pasdera, who owned and operated the pub for 22 years.
Ryan Steny, co-owner and operator of Steny’s Tavern said he’s always had his eyes on Boomers. His wife and co-operator of the Milwaukee tavern, Brittney Steny, is from Pewaukee and played volleyball at Boomers with her family for the last 10 years. Ryan Steny has since been familiar with the space and has innovative plans for the new location.
“When I heard it was going for sale on the market, we jumped on it right away,” said Ryan Steny.
According to Ryan Steny, they are closing the deal next week and will start construction right away. The goal is to open up the Pewaukee location by March 1.
Steny’s Tavern was opened in 1985 by Ryan’s father, Jerry Steny. Jerry now co-owns the tavern with Ryan and is passing full ownership of the new location to Ryan and Brittney.
The Tavern, opened seven days a week from 11 a.m. to bar close, is known for its Bloody Marys, chicken wings and Friday fish fry. The large location finds itself packed four to five nights out of the week, according to Ryan Steny.
The tavern plays all sports on the TV screens but is especially known for hockey. According to Ryan Steny, Steny’s is the number-one hockey bar in Milwaukee.
Lake Country location
Ryan Steny said residents from Lake Country often visit the Milwaukee tavern, but the demographic change in the new location will be slightly different.
“Lake Country’s probably going to be even more kid-friendly,” said Ryan Steny adding that the Pewaukee location will have a kids’ menu, something they don’t have in Milwaukee. “I think my demographic out in Pewaukee is a lot more middle- aged people with kids.”
The plan is to gut the entire inside of the building, knock down walls and open up the space. The former indoor volleyball court will be removed and that space will all be part of the bar, restaurant and dining area with a bigscreen TV. However, they will keep the outdoor volleyball court. Ryan Steny has plans for live music, music festivals and volleyball tournaments. He is even looking at incorporating an outdoor hockey rink for tournaments and families to bring their kids to.
“I’m not just going to use that space in the summer when it’s nice out,” said Ryan Steny. “We’re going to use it year-round and think of cool winter activities too.”
Family-owned business
Born and raised in the business, Ryan Steny started out a dishwasher at the tavern moving through the positions of barback, bartender, cook-on-the-line, management and now owner. Ryan Steny met his wife Brittney at the tavern. The two have been married for three years with their second child on the way.
Brittney Steny has two sisters who work at the tavern contributing to the pool of family members from both Ryan and Brittney Steny’s sides.
“Family life has kind of trickled over into business life, and that’s how we run things here,” said Ryan Steny. “I love coming to work and working with family every day.”
Ryan Steny said once he sees how business is running between the two locations, opening a third is not out of the question.