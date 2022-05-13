MENOMONEE FALLS — Milwaukee Tool will invest $206 million and create 1,000 new jobs in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers, with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and company officials, made the announcement on Thursday.
“For nearly 100 years, Milwaukee Tool has been making high-quality products to help workers in Wisconsin and around the world get the job done,” said Evers in a statement. “Through all that time, Milwaukee Tool has never stopped innovating and has never stopped investing in Wisconsin, seeing remarkable growth even in just the last decade. We’re glad to be continuing our investment in them today to not only create good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites but to ensure that growth continues in the years to come.”
The new Wisconsin investment will help support Milwaukee tool’s expansion of its existing research and development facilities, infrastructure needs, and equipment at its nine locations in Wisconsin. Many of the 1,000 jobs will be critical engineering and technical roles.
WEDC is providing an additional $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, raising the state’s total investment in the company’s success to $70.5 million.
WEDC and Milwaukee Tool began their partnership in 2016 when the state created an Enterprise Zone.
“The latest amendment to the zone will provide up to $70.5 million in state tax credits if the company makes a total capital investment of at least $285 million and creates new full-time jobs in accordance with its Enterprise Zone Tax Credit Agreement requirements by Dec. 31, 2027. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $233 million and created 2,289 new jobs,” the release said.