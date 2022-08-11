BROOKFIELD — Members of the Brookfield Plan Commission voiced their support for a new mixed-use, live-work building that boasts multiple facets of sustainability this week, saying the city should have more diverse housing options.
“I think we have to be a community that offers different housing options for essentially all stages of life and incomes,” Alderman Mike Hallquist said. “I don’t believe living (in) and enjoying Brookfield should really be predicated on owning a home or having a specific income.”
The development is proposed for the corner of Bishops Way and Bishops Lane in the existing Bishop’s Woods Office Park on an approximately 3.7 acre lot.
The developers say the building will be four stories tall and include 203 apartment units, with one to three bedrooms.
Six of these units would be designated as live-work residences and would have a separate exterior entrance connected to a parking lot leading to an office suite or studio. Hallquist and Alderman Gary Mahkorn said they’d like to see more of these units in this building.
“This is a unique offering in the city of Brookfield,” Hallquist said. “...This is really desperately needed in our community. We’ve heard from the business community who’ve had a challenge finding workforce.”
As the developers head into a public hearing, the commission warned that the building’s height could be a concern for residents. The building is expected to be around 65 feet tall, but the slope of the land makes the height vary depending on the perspective, architect Kevin Burow said.
“Height is something that every resident in Brookfield is concerned about when there is anything near their property, so just forewarning that will be an issue,” Commissioner Steve Petitt said.
Details
The proposed project is coming from Lincoln Avenue Capital, which is based in Santa Monica, California, but has worked in many states. The company says it strives to create projects that are beneficial to the community in the long term.
The project includes 249 underground parking spaces, plus 65 surface spots, an on-site management office, community room, exercise room, exterior courtyards and walking and multi-use paths, the proposal says.
In the meeting, the developers, Kevin McDonnell and Kyle Brasser, addressed the Brookfield rental market, providing data that shows rents in the city approaching $2,000 and a vacancy rate around 2%, which is lower than economists’ recommendations, they said.
At this stage, the main goal is determining whether a project fits within Brookfield’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan and the relevant neighborhood plan, according to commission staff. They said this project fits within the city’s stated goals there.
“The proposal is consistent with the comp. plan. The development pattern promotes environmentally conscious building and site design within a targeted investment area,” the staff recommendation says.
The developers received an energy and innovation grant from the state of Wisconsin to study how to maximize energy efficiencies in heating and cooling using solar and other renewables, the developers said. They also received funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association, but not from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Two office buildings and a parking lot are currently on these two lots.