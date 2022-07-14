BROOKFIELD — MLG Capital announced Wednesday that it completed seven acquisitions in quarter two of 2022.
The acquisitions consisted of one industrial asset and six multifamily assets, one of which is mixed-use, and are located in Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Illinois and North Carolina.
The acquisitions add more than 1,800 units and nearly 1.9 million square feet to MLG’s portfolio that currently spans 17 states.
“We are proud of the team’s hard work within a very competitive market to identify and acquire several properties that provide the best value to our investors,” said Dan Price, vice president at MLG Capital.
Among the recent acquisitions include:
■ Springbrook Apartments (Minn.) — A 361-unit suburban property. MLG plans to refurbish and modernize the property.
■ West Glen Town Center (Iowa) — A 154-unit apartment building located in a mixed-use development. The multifamily building is located in the heart of West Des Moines.
■ Silver Springs Apartments (Okla.) — A 272-unit property featuring spacious apartments close to Tulsa attractions.
■ Summit Village Apartments (N.C.) — A 276-unit apartment building.
■ A two-property portfolio totaling 529 units in the Northeast submarket of Albuquerque.