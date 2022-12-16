MLG Capital VP Fox named ‘Rising Star’

BROOKFIELD — One of MLG Capital's vice presidents, Billy Fox, was named a “Rising Star” by Multi-Housing News in the publication's annual Excellence Awards program.
The annual award honored four of the industry's leading young talents across the nation, and the recognition of Fox marks the second consecutive year that an MLG Capital employee received the honor, according to a statement. MLG Capital is a national leader in private equity real estate investments.
Fox, a Brookfield resident, joined MLG in 2014. He leads the efforts for the firm's tax-deferred real estate investments and plays a pivotal role in analyzing and sourcing multi-family and commercial property acquisitions. Fox was a key part of MLG's most successful year in 2021 when they first exceeded $1 billion in acquisitions. Fox leads MLG's new Legacy Fund which offers owners of appreciated real estate assets a passive, tax-deferred and diversified exit strategy by allowing them to contribute their real estate in exchange for units in the fund, according to a statement.
“Billy's leadership and ingenuity have helped fuel MLG's growth, and his contributions to the firm's success have been innumerable,” said Tim Wallen, principal and CEO at MLG Capital in a statement.