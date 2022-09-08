OCONOMOWOC — The building at 203 E. Wisconsin Ave. is vacant and all three floors are available to rent, according to a sign on the business.
Modern Bloom, which had occupied the location, on the first floor is moving to 521 Westover St., according to a separate sign on the window.
It is already closed, but will open in the new location in October. It is still accepting delivery orders made at least 24 hours in advance.
For urgent floral orders, such as for a wedding or funeral, those can be texted to 262-354-4848 with “wedding” or “funeral” in the text.
The sign also says the new location on Westover Street will have floral and a line of Christian and inspirational gifts.
Space available for rent in the building includes 1,828 square feet to 5,232 square feet of space on the first floor. The second and third floors are being rented as office space.