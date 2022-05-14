CITY OF PEWAUKEE — If you have a need for speed, getting some friends together for a race around the track at Accelerate Speedway might be what you need.
Autobahn Holdings recently took over the former Veloce Indoor Speedway, W229-N1400 Westwood Drive in the City of Pewaukee, and added axe throwing and virtual reality.
David Larson, managing partner of Autobahn Holdings, said the purchase was completed in early February but his company had its sights on the location for some time; however, the pandemic put the acquisition on hold.
The company already owns and operates another Accelerate in Chicago and nine Autobahn indoor tracks. In addition, Autobahn Holdings is a founding member of the American E-Kart Championship, which brings together about 50 racers for a nationwide competition that was featured on ESPN and is now on Amazon Prime.
While the name on the building may have changed, Accelerate still has the same high-speed, Italian-made go-karts that can reach speeds of 50 mph.
“They did a very good job of maintaining their karts,” Larson said. “They had excellent mechanics that we were able to keep on staff.”
He said the first thing people notice about the go-karts at Accelerate is how fast they go.
“The speed is the first thing that hits you and the second thing is the torque because of the electric motor,” Larson said, adding that Teslas with their electric motors are also some of the fastest off the starting line.
It’s only natural then that people want to race on the indoor go-kart tracks.
“We have a very strong emphasis on the competitive aspect of gokarting,” Larson said.
One change coming to the City of Pewaukee location will be more league activities for go-karts and for the newly added axe throwing and the Omniverse Arena VR. People who participate in the leagues at Accelerate have the chance to go to national competitions, Larson said.
Women don’t need to feel out of place on the track or throwing an axe, Larson said, explaining that in March, Accelerate has a special program to attract more females to gokarting. He also said ax throwing enthusiasts are split about evenly along gender lines.
Larson encourages people to check out Accelerate as a great social activity for friends, family or for team-building. It can also be enjoyed in any type of weather.